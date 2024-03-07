Iconic 80’s Movie Soundtrack Songs

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty
The 1980s marked a vibrant period in cinema, with a slew of unforgettable movies that left an indelible mark on pop culture. One of the defining aspects of many of these films was their iconic soundtracks, which not only complemented the on-screen action but also became emblematic of the era.
From adrenaline-pumping anthems to soulful ballads, the music of the 1980s movie soundtracks captured the essence of the times, resonating with audiences long after the credits rolled.
Here are the unforgettable songs that defined the decade:
1. “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins from “Top Gun” (1986)
2. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” (1982)
3. “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes from “Dirty Dancing” ( 1987)
4. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. from “Ghostbusters” (1984)
5. “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins from “Footloose” (1984)
6. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from “The Breakfast Club” (1985)
7. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder from “The Woman in Red” (1984)
8. “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from “Top Gun” (1986)
9. “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News from “Back to the Future” (1985)
10. “Like a Virgin” by Madonna from “Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985)
11. “Flashdance… What a Feeling” by Irene Cara from “Flashdance” (1983)