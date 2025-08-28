Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Indianapolis this December for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve show will be live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 4th!

Tickets go On Sale to the public on Friday, September 12th at 10am!

For full tour schedule and Pre-sale ticket info visit www.trans-siberian.com.



_____________________________________________________________

“No one deserves abuse.”

Sheltering Wings supports all victims of domestic abuse – women, men and children.

We provide life-saving emergency shelter, stability-building services, age-appropriate children’s programming, and community education and training.

Sheltering Wings walks beside survivors of domestic abuse to offer safety and to help them build lives free from abuse.