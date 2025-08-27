Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

The Ultimate Tailgate – 12/28

Add to Calendar
Ultimate Colts Tailgate
  • Date/time: Dec 28, 9:30am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn
  • Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Join us downtown at The Slippery Noodle Inn on Sunday, December 28th for the Ultimate Tailgate before some action at Lucas Oil Stadium!

We will have food, drinks, station swag and more!

Stay refreshed with:

  • $6 Neutrl seltzers
  • $5.75 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light beers
  • $7 Jack Daniels cocktails
  • $8 Bloody Mary’s and Maria’s Margaritas

The tailgate opens at 9:30AM so come down to kick off your Sunday Funday with us, before the pigskin flies at 1PM in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Ultimate Tailgate – 12/28  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies
5 Items
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

Featured Stories

True Benefits Of Hosting Friendsgiving

Texas Roadhouse Original Honey Cinnamon Butter Available at Some Texas Walmart Locations

80's Music

Can You Guess What The Number One Song Was Each Year During the 80s?

spooky

Spooky Halloween Cocktails To Make Your Party The Best On The Block!

More Featured Stories
Trending
Local

IndyGo Unveils $432 Million Budget for Blue Line Construction

Juneteenth 160: Freedom, Fireworks & Family | June 29 in Galveston
Entertainment

Top Fireworks Shows in Central Indiana (2025 Guide)

indiana state fair
Local

Indiana State Fair 2025: Best Deals and Discounts to Save Big This Summer

Mirror, beauty and reflection with man in bathroom for skincare, grooming or cosmetics. Morning routine, dermatology progress and facial benefits with person in home for glow, treatment and hydration
Relationships

3 Steps to Deal with the Narcissist in Your Life

Majestic Urban Fountain with Neoclassical Building, Indianapolis Plaza
Local

The Fastest-Growing Indianapolis Neighborhoods in 2025

Local

Indiana Fever Sign Guard Odyssey Sims to Hardship Contract

A female hand touching the ocean water in front of a beautful sunset during summer tim
25 Items
B's Indy Blogs

Summer Bucket List: 25 Things to Do in Indiana Before Labor Day

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close