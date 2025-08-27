- Date/time: Oct 5, 9:30am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn
- Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Join us downtown at The Slippery Noodle Inn on Sunday, October 5th for the Ultimate Tailgate before some action at Lucas Oil Stadium!
We will have food, drinks, station swag and more!
Stay refreshed with:
- $6 Neutrl seltzers
- $5.75 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light beers
- $7 Jack Daniels cocktails
- $8 Bloody Mary’s and Maria’s Margaritas
The tailgate opens at 9:30AM so come down to kick off your Sunday Funday with us, before the pigskin flies at 1PM in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Ultimate Tailgate – 10/5 was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana
-
Sean's Tough Trivia!
-
Counting Crows 2025 Setlist
-
Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation
-
Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide
-
Breaking News: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged
-
They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy