The Midtown Men: Holiday Hits

The Midtown Men, reuniting stars from the Broadway hit Jersey Boys, will ring in the Christmas season with their Holiday Hits show. This evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as their signature renditions of the greatest pop hits of the 1960s. Expect songs of the Beatles, the Temptations, the Four Seasons, and more, as well as the group’s holiday single, “All Alone on Christmas,” recorded with Steven Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.