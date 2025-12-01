Shop with Sean at PA Jewelers in Brownsburg!

- Date/time: Dec 6, 10:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: P.A. Jewelers @ The Farmhouse
- Address: 3754 S. Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
Don’t miss your chance to SHOP FOR A CAUSE with Sean Copeland! ✨
Join us at P.A. Jewelers in Brownsburg on Saturday, December 6th, where 10% of ALL SALES from the event will be donated to Brownsburg Blessing Boxes to support local families in need. 🎁
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or treating yourself to something special, your purchase will help brighten the holidays for others. 💝 Come out, shop with purpose, and make your holiday shopping count!
More from B 105.7