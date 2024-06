Kidz Bop Live is coming to Indianapolis on Friday, July 5 at Ruoff Music Center!

We’re kicking off your summer of bops with family 4 packs to the #KIDZBOPLIVE 2024 tour!

Kick Off your Summer with #KIDZBOPLIVE 2024 tour! Come sing and dance with us to the biggest bops of the summer – Get your family 4 pack now!

Buy tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05006030EF654553