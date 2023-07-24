Listen Live
Join Sean Copeland live at the Indiana State Fair for the Gin Blossoms!

  • Date/time: August 11th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Free stage, Indianapolis, IN, 46205

Make a fast break to the 2023 Indiana State Fair Free Stage on Friday August 11th and Join Sean Copeland live broadcasting from 4P to 6P before the Gin Blossoms concert!

This year’s Fair celebrates The State That Grew the Game of Basketball, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Bring your starting lineup for fun that’s as memorable as a buzzer-beater!

