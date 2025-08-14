JMV’s End of Summer Takeover at Mystic Waters Campground!

- Date/time: Aug 30, 12:00am
- Venue: Mystic Waters Campground
- Address: 435 W State Rd 38, Pendleton
Join JMV as he kicks off Labor Day weekend with a Doubleheader Broadcast LIVE from Mystic Waters Campground!
Friday, August 29th – Backyard BBQ Broadcast Saturday, August 30th – End of Summer B105.7 Takeover
SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH
DAY PASSES – REGULAR PRICING ($15/ADULTS & $5/CHILDREN)
*$5 SHUFFLEBOARD COMPETITION & FREE TO ENTER “COOLEST” WATER FLOAT COMPETITION
Full Schedule:
ALL DAY: Water Float Competition
If You’ve Got It, Float It…Go Big, Go Bold, Go Buoyant!
8am to 5pm: Cozy Drop Coffee Truck
1pm to 4pm: Live Music – WayDay *Don’t miss these AMAZING 13-year-olds!
1pm: Shuffleboard Competition ($5/person or $10/team – Enter as a team or come solo and we’ll find you a partner)
*Prizes for 1st Place and Best Team Name
4pm to 9pm: Food Truck (TBD)
6pm to 12am: JMV All Request Saturday Night with B107.5
Book your spot today mysticwaterscampground.com!⛺
Stay for the weekend and party with JMV for The Backyard Broadcast on Friday, August 29th.
______________________________________________________
FRIDAY, AUGUST 29TH
JMV will be on site for a LIVE Backyard Broadcast to kick off the holiday weekend!
Enjoy an afternoon of fun for the whole family.
$5 COVER AFTER 3PM (INCLUDES LIVE MUSIC)
*FREE BEFORE 3pm
Full Schedule:
8am to 3pm: Cozy Drop Coffee Truck
3pm to 6pm: JMV Backyard Broadcast LIVE
– Taylor’s Bar & Table (while supplies last)
– Heaven Hill Distillery – Bourbon Tasting (while supplies last)
5pm to 10pm: Boujie Brown Box Food Truck
7pm to 9pm: Live Music – Sammi & Culley
SUNDAY, AUGUST 31ST
Full Schedule:
8am to 5pm: Cozy Drop Coffee Truck
7am to 1pm: Boujie Brown Box Food Truck
7pm to 9pm: Live Music – Mark Pay
7pm to 9pm: Wine Tasting (while supplies last)
Book your spot today mysticwaterscampground.com
*2 day minimum on all cabin rentals!
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana
-
Sean's Tough Trivia!
-
Counting Crows 2025 Setlist
-
Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation
-
Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide
-
Breaking News: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged
-
They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy