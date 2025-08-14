JMV’s End of Summer Takeover at Mystic Waters Campground!

Join JMV as he kicks off Labor Day weekend with a Doubleheader Broadcast LIVE from Mystic Waters Campground!

Friday, August 29th – Backyard BBQ Broadcast Saturday, August 30th – End of Summer B105.7 Takeover

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH

DAY PASSES – REGULAR PRICING ($15/ADULTS & $5/CHILDREN)

*$5 SHUFFLEBOARD COMPETITION & FREE TO ENTER “COOLEST” WATER FLOAT COMPETITION

Full Schedule:

ALL DAY: Water Float Competition

If You’ve Got It, Float It…Go Big, Go Bold, Go Buoyant!

8am to 5pm: Cozy Drop Coffee Truck

1pm to 4pm: Live Music – WayDay *Don’t miss these AMAZING 13-year-olds!

1pm: Shuffleboard Competition ($5/person or $10/team – Enter as a team or come solo and we’ll find you a partner)

*Prizes for 1st Place and Best Team Name

4pm to 9pm: Food Truck (TBD)

6pm to 12am: JMV All Request Saturday Night with B107.5

Book your spot today mysticwaterscampground.com!⛺

Stay for the weekend and party with JMV for The Backyard Broadcast on Friday, August 29th.

______________________________________________________

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29TH

JMV will be on site for a LIVE Backyard Broadcast to kick off the holiday weekend!

Enjoy an afternoon of fun for the whole family.

$5 COVER AFTER 3PM (INCLUDES LIVE MUSIC)

*FREE BEFORE 3pm

Full Schedule:

8am to 3pm: Cozy Drop Coffee Truck

3pm to 6pm: JMV Backyard Broadcast LIVE

– Taylor’s Bar & Table (while supplies last)

– Heaven Hill Distillery – Bourbon Tasting (while supplies last)

5pm to 10pm : Boujie Brown Box Food Truck

7pm to 9pm : Live Music – Sammi & Culley

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31ST

Full Schedule:

8am to 5pm: Cozy Drop Coffee Truck

7am to 1pm: Boujie Brown Box Food Truck

7pm to 9pm: Live Music – Mark Pay

7pm to 9pm: Wine Tasting (while supplies last)

Book your spot today mysticwaterscampground.com

*2 day minimum on all cabin rentals!