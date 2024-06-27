Listen Live
Food & Drink

Top 10 Must-try Recipes For Your 4th Of July Party!

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The key to a great 4th of July party is…the food!

We’ve put together a list of must-try recipes for your upcoming 4th of July parties that are sure to leave your guests feeling full and happy!

1. Fourth of July Fruit Kabobs

4th of July fruit kabobs are an easy, fun, and festive snack for celebrating the holiday. With different options for your fruit and extras choices and the ability to make ahead and have a few or a lot, these kabobs will be the hit of the party!

4th Of July

2. Triple Berry Spinach Salad

Fresh and healthy Triple Berry Spinach Salad with Creamy No Mayo Poppy Seed Dressing. So easy to make, and delicious for lunch, summer BBQs and dinner parties!

Berry Salad

3. Red, White, and Blue Cheese Chips

A fun, patriotic appetizer recipe great for the 4th of July: Beet and Potato Chips with a rich, creamy Blue Cheese sauce on top!

blue cheese chips from above

4. Patriotic No-Bake Cheesecake Parfait

If you’re looking for a Fourth of July dessert that is perfect for parties and barbecues, this is itTo make it, even more, party-friendly, use either 4 or 8-ounce mason jars. You can make this a few days in advance and store the jars in the refrigerator until your party starts.

no-bake-cheesecake-patriotic-parfait-2

5. Raspberry Moscow Mule

Meet a fruity and refreshing twist on the classic Moscow Mule cocktail!  Full of raspberries and fresh mint this cocktail will be the ultimate go-to for all your summer BBQs!

classic Moscow Mule cocktail

6. Blueberry, Strawberry, and Jicama Salsa

Blueberry, Strawberry, & Jicama Salsa- this red, white, and blue salsa is the perfect snack for the 4th of July or any summer day! It is easy to make and always a hit!

blueberry strawberry jicama salsa

7. Watermelon Feta Flag Salad

Our family celebrates the Fourth of July with a watermelon salad that resembles the flag. Here’s an all-American centerpiece that’s truly red, white and blue. —Jan Whitworth, Roebuck, South Carolina.

Watermelon Feta Flag Salad

8. Cheese-Stuffed Burgers for Two

These cheese-stuffed burgers are sure to make everyone’s eyes light up when you bring them to the 4th of July party!

Cheese-Stuffed Burgers for Two

9. All-American Banana Split

In 1904, the first banana split recipe was made in my town by David Strickler, an apprentice pharmacist at a local drug store. My family still uses his original formula when we make banana splits in our restaurants. —Melissa Blystone, Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

All-American Banana Split

10. Barbecued Chicken Salad Sandwiches

An impromptu picnic inspired this barbecue chicken salad sandwich. An easy Fourth of July recipe, these dressed-up sandwiches have become a go-to for BBQs!

Barbecued Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Be sure to tag us @b1057 when you try any of these recipes, we want to see how they turn out! 

More from B 105.7
Trending
Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 28 items
Music

Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

bocca 18 items
Food & Drink

The Best Patios In Indianapolis

The Beach Boys 25 items
Music

Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

Kentucky Kingdom
Contests

Enter To Win: Kentucky Kingdom

b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Sean Copeland sitting on the steps of monument circle
Uncategorized

Sean Copeland

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/25/24

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close