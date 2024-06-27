Top 10 Must-try Recipes For Your 4th Of July Party!

The key to a great 4th of July party is…the food!

We’ve put together a list of must-try recipes for your upcoming 4th of July parties that are sure to leave your guests feeling full and happy!

4th of July fruit kabobs are an easy, fun, and festive snack for celebrating the holiday. With different options for your fruit and extras choices and the ability to make ahead and have a few or a lot, these kabobs will be the hit of the party!

Fresh and healthy Triple Berry Spinach Salad with Creamy No Mayo Poppy Seed Dressing. So easy to make, and delicious for lunch, summer BBQs and dinner parties!

A fun, patriotic appetizer recipe great for the 4th of July: Beet and Potato Chips with a rich, creamy Blue Cheese sauce on top!

If you’re looking for a Fourth of July dessert that is perfect for parties and barbecues, this is it. To make it, even more, party-friendly, use either 4 or 8-ounce mason jars. You can make this a few days in advance and store the jars in the refrigerator until your party starts.

Meet a fruity and refreshing twist on the classic Moscow Mule cocktail! Full of raspberries and fresh mint this cocktail will be the ultimate go-to for all your summer BBQs!

Blueberry, Strawberry, & Jicama Salsa- this red, white, and blue salsa is the perfect snack for the 4th of July or any summer day! It is easy to make and always a hit!

Our family celebrates the Fourth of July with a watermelon salad that resembles the flag. Here’s an all-American centerpiece that’s truly red, white and blue. —Jan Whitworth, Roebuck, South Carolina.

These cheese-stuffed burgers are sure to make everyone’s eyes light up when you bring them to the 4th of July party!

In 1904, the first banana split recipe was made in my town by David Strickler, an apprentice pharmacist at a local drug store. My family still uses his original formula when we make banana splits in our restaurants. —Melissa Blystone, Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

An impromptu picnic inspired this barbecue chicken salad sandwich. An easy Fourth of July recipe, these dressed-up sandwiches have become a go-to for BBQs!

