Need something to do after stuffing yourself on Thanksgiving?? Get it.. stuffing yourself.. okay okay you get it. Anyway, here’s all the Friends Thanksgiving episodes for you to binge watch on turkey day!

We’ve conveniently put together all of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes so you don’t have to! Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!

Season 1, Episode 9: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

Season 2, Episode 8, “The One With The List”

Season 3, Episode 9: “The One With The Football”

Season 4, Episode 8: “The One With Chandler In A Box”

Season 5: Episode 8: “The One With All The Thanksgivings”

Season 6: Episode 9: “The One Where Ross Got High”

Season 7: Episode 8: “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

Season 8, Episode 9: “The One With The Rumor”

Season 9, Episode 8: “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister”

Season 10, Episode 8: “The One With The Late Thanksgiving”

There you go! 10 hilarious and classic episodes of Friends that you can binge watch with your friends this Thanksgiving. Get it.. your friends.. okay okay you get it, we’re done now.

Photo Credit: giphy