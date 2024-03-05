How Many Times Was “Barbie” Said in the “Barbie Movie”?

It’s highly unusual for a song’s title not to be sung in that particular song. But what about movies? How often will a character in a film speak the title of that particular movie? Some folks did a deep dive and analyzed nearly 74,000 films since 1940 and found that about 36% of the time someone in the movie will utter the film’s title at least once. In the movie biz they refer to this as a “title drop.”

Sometimes it’s part of a memorable scene, like when Doc Brown tells Marty that they need to “go Back to the Future!” But in many cases, movies with the most title drops are the ones named after a man character in a movie – think movies like “Rocky.” Along those lines, the movie with the most “title drops” ever is last year’s “Barbie,” where “Barbie” is said a massive 267 times!