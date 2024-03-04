According to Yelp, this is the best Irish Pub in Indiana

The global celebration of Irish culture, St. Patrick’s Day, is Sunday, March 17. However, you don’t have to wait for St. Patrick’s Day to indulge in exceptional food and drinks at an Irish Pub.

The Irish Star recently published a list of “The best Irish pubs in every US state”, according to Yelp users.

Recently crowned one of the finest Irish taverns in the U.S., this Indiana establishment promises an unforgettable experience.

Nine Irish Brothers located at 575 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis was the top pick in the Hoosier state.

Nine Irish Brothers in Indianapolis is Indiana’s best Irish pub for Yelp users, known for its offering of both Irish and American comfort food. The lively bar also serves up a variety of cocktails and draft beers.

Jerry O’Bryan, the founder of Nine Irish Brothers, is the youngest of nine boys. Jerry and his wife pay tribute to his brothers with the pub’s name and honor his sisters with an inscription above the bar: & Five Irish Sisters.

In 2017, Nine Irish Brothers was recognized as one of the Top 25 Pubs in America by Business Insider. MSN named the pub as “Best Prime Rib in Indiana” in 2019.

