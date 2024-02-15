Listen Live
Notable housing markets include three cities in Indiana.

Published on February 15, 2024

As the housing market experiences a seasonal shift, Lafayette-West Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart-Goshen are stand outs. They are on the list of notable markets according to the Winter 2024 Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.

In this quarter’s list of the top 20 emerging housing markets, Lafayette-West Lafayette claims the 7th spot, boasting a 3.3% unemployment rate and a median home price of $310,000.

Following closely is Fort Wayne at 10th place, with a 3.4% unemployment rate and a median home price of $300,000.

Elkhart-Goshen ranks 12th, with a 4.1% unemployment rate and a median home price of $260,000.

These cities reflect a national trend where demand outweighs supply, resulting in price growth and a fast-paced market. Despite rising prices, Midwest cities like these continue to attract attention.

As buyers broaden their search, there’s a growing interest in looking beyond major cities. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart-Goshen are drawing significant attention as buyers explore diverse options. Their inclusion in the top emerging markets highlights their appeal amidst changing market dynamics.

Here are the top 20 housing markets for Winter 2024:

Rank Metro Population Unemployment Rate (%) Median Home Listing Price December 2023
1 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, Calif.       443,837 4.1% $1,795,000
2 Jefferson City, Mo.       150,350 2.7% $302,000
3 Canton-Massillon, Ohio       399,316 3.8% $230,000
4 Racine, Wis.       195,846 4.0% $334,000
5 Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis.       170,718 2.9% $295,000
6 Springfield, Ohio       134,831 3.7% $200,000
7 Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind.       226,452 3.3% $310,000
8 Columbus, Ohio       2,161,511 3.2% $360,000
9 Johnson City, Tenn.       210,256 3.6% $370,000
10 Fort Wayne, Ind.       426,076 3.4% $300,000
11 Concord, N.H.       156,020 2.3% $575,000
12 Elkhart-Goshen, Ind.       206,890 4.1% $260,000
13 Rockford, Ill.       335,342 6.7% $200,000
14 Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.       311,272 3.6% $319,000
15 Akron, Ohio       697,627 3.8% $215,000
16 Topeka, Kan.       231,783 2.9% $227,000
17 Toledo, Ohio       640,384 4.1% $175,000
18 Portland-South Portland, Maine       561,576 2.5% $600,000
19 Manchester-Nashua, N.H.       426,594 2.3% $550,000
20 Reading, Pa.       430,449 3.7% $317,000

