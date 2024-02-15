Notable housing markets include three cities in Indiana.

As the housing market experiences a seasonal shift, Lafayette-West Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart-Goshen are stand outs. They are on the list of notable markets according to the Winter 2024 Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.

In this quarter’s list of the top 20 emerging housing markets, Lafayette-West Lafayette claims the 7th spot, boasting a 3.3% unemployment rate and a median home price of $310,000.

Following closely is Fort Wayne at 10th place, with a 3.4% unemployment rate and a median home price of $300,000.

Elkhart-Goshen ranks 12th, with a 4.1% unemployment rate and a median home price of $260,000.

These cities reflect a national trend where demand outweighs supply, resulting in price growth and a fast-paced market. Despite rising prices, Midwest cities like these continue to attract attention.

As buyers broaden their search, there’s a growing interest in looking beyond major cities. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart-Goshen are drawing significant attention as buyers explore diverse options. Their inclusion in the top emerging markets highlights their appeal amidst changing market dynamics.

Here are the top 20 housing markets for Winter 2024:

