The 2023-24 NFL season has wrapped up, already shifting focus to the ’24-25 NFL season. We’re only two weeks away from the 2024-25 NFL Season as The NFL Scouting Combine is just around the corner. It’s slated for February 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.
NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begin Thursday, February 29th at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Thursday, February 29th, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
- Friday, March 1st, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, March 2nd, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
- Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm ET – Offensive Linemen
The spotlight also turns to Detroit for the NFL Draft. It will take place April 25-27 in downtown Detroit. The motor city will transform into a hub spanning seven blocks, accommodating the anticipated influx of fans. Detroit will need the space as the draft is becoming a bucket list event. Last year’s draft in Kansas City brought in nearly 312,000 people.
This NFL Season, The Colts will have the 15th pick.
