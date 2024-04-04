National Burrito Day: Where to get free Burritos!

Get ready to spice up your National Burrito Day with these irresistible deals and freebies that are sure to make your taste buds tingle. From interactive games to charitable donations, restaurants across the nation are celebrating this beloved dish in style.
So, loosen your belt and prepare to indulge in these neato burrito offers!
1. Chipotle
Chipotle, known for its fresh ingredients and customizable creations, is launching the Burrito Vault interactive game.
Starting at 12 p.m. PT on April 2 and 3, players can visit unlockburritoday.com for a chance to win big. B
e one of the first 50,000 players to unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order each day and score a BOGO code redeemable on April 4.
Plus, enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win free burritos for a year!
But the festivities don’t stop there. Chipotle rewards members can enjoy $0 delivery on April 4 with the code DELIVER, available online and in the app at participating U.S. and Canada locations.
Just make sure your order totals at least $10 and doesn’t exceed $200 to qualify for this tasty deal.
2. Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill is joining the celebration with a buy one, get one free deal on burritos and bowls on April 4.
Whether you order online, through the app, or in-store, you can double the deliciousness with this offer.
And don’t forget to enter their National Burrito Day giveaway for the chance to win free burritos for a year!
3. Qdoba
Qdoba, National Burrito Day is a big deal indeed. Rewards members can enjoy a free burrito with the purchase of an entrée and drink on April 4, available online, in the app, or in restaurants.
4. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is treating customers to $5 off their Big Bordurrito or a Classic Burrito or Chimichanga on April 4. Simply use the code 5OFFBURRITO to redeem this savory discount in-restaurant, online, or on to-go orders.
5. Chuy’s
Chuy’s customers who indulge in a Big As Yo’ Face Burrito on National Burrito Day will be supporting a great cause, as $1 from every burrito sold will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.