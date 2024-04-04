National Burrito Day: Where to get free Burritos!

1. Chipotle

Chipotle, known for its fresh ingredients and customizable creations, is launching the Burrito Vault interactive game.

Starting at 12 p.m. PT on April 2 and 3, players can visit unlockburritoday.com for a chance to win big. B

e one of the first 50,000 players to unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order each day and score a BOGO code redeemable on April 4.

Plus, enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win free burritos for a year!

But the festivities don’t stop there. Chipotle rewards members can enjoy $0 delivery on April 4 with the code DELIVER, available online and in the app at participating U.S. and Canada locations.

Just make sure your order totals at least $10 and doesn’t exceed $200 to qualify for this tasty deal.