Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/08/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
win 2 tickets to Carb Day on Friday, May 24th, 2 tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday November 22nd AND a pair of tickets in the first 5 rows to see Straight No Chaser, December 15 at Old National Centre for the 7PM show!
50% of us say we trust this more than what we learned in school. What is it?
A – Google
B – Real life experience
