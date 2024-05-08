Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/08/24

May 8, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

win  2 tickets to Carb Day on Friday, May 24th,  2 tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday November 22nd AND a pair of tickets in the first 5 rows to see Straight No Chaser, December 15 at Old National Centre for the 7PM show! 

 

50% of us say we trust this more than what we learned in school.  What is it?

A – Google

B – Real life experience

 

