Holiday Pop-ups Around Indianapolis!

‘Tis the season to embrace the holiday cheer! Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance of Indianapolis by exploring top-notch holiday pop-ups and restaurants adorned with Christmas vibes. Whether you seek a delightful holiday pop-up bar for a memorable date night or perhaps a trendy restaurant for a family outing featuring twinkling lights, festive decor, and delectable seasonal treats – these local gems are guaranteed to infuse your spirit with the joy of the holidays.

1. Winzer’s Wonderland Experience the enchantment of Winzer’s Wonderland at Daniel’s Vineyard, located at 9061 N. 700 W., McCordsville. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere with continuous screenings of holiday movies at the pop-up bar, along with themed photo opportunities, engaging games, and entertaining activities. Here’s a helpful tip: Reserve your spot on Fridays and Saturdays for an exclusive 21+ experience, while all Sunday dates and times are family-friendly.

2. Sippin’ Santa Indulge in the holiday spirit at Almost Famous, located at 721 Mass Ave. Until the first week of January, Santa is swapping the North Pole for the beach at this tropical-themed pop-up bar, offering delightful tiki-inspired food and drink menus. Don’t miss the chance to bring a piece of the experience home, as the adorable glassware used at the bar is available for purchase.

3. Whoville Hideaway at The HC, Explore the Whoville Hideaway at The HC, situated at 9709 E. 116th St., Fishers. Discover the second-floor patio adorned with The Grinch-themed appetizers and drinks, along with larger-than-life decor, festive photo opportunities, and signature moments reminiscent of the fictional town. This pop-up is exclusively for guests aged 21 and above, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Enjoy the experience from Saturdays to Tuesdays, starting at 4 p.m. until closing, until December 26 (closed on December 25).

4. Salute to Santa Join in the holiday festivities at Salute to Santa, hosted at Hotel Tango Fletcher Place, 702 Virginia Ave. Hotel Tango is spreading cheer with a special holiday pop-up bar where you can savor exclusive holiday craft cocktails, bask in the warmth of a crackling fireplace, and soak in the cozy atmosphere filled with camaraderie.

5. Turners Bar Turners Bar, located at the new Stutz Building downtown Indianapolis, is showcasing a variety of festive concoctions that will surely shake and stir your holiday spirits! One standout is “The Grinch” – a delightful blend of Midori, Baileys, and Jaeger. Trust us, it’s as delicious as it sounds. Only those in the know understand the true magic of this concoction. Cheers to the holiday season!

6. Tinseltown Immerse yourself in the festive cheer at Nevermore, located at 302 S. Meridian St., where a Christmas-themed speakeasy awaits. Entrance fee is $15, and it’s an exclusive experience for guests aged 21 and above. Don’t worry if you’re not into alcoholic beverages – simply ask for the non-alcoholic options. The pop-up operates on weekdays from 5:30 to 11 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

7. A Proper Holiday Pop-up Bar Indulge in the holiday spirit at A Proper Holiday Pop-up Bar, hosted by Proper Variety & Events at 614 Mass Ave. Enjoy sipping on delightful festive cocktails, surrounded by dazzling decorations that create a magical atmosphere. This event welcomes guests of all ages.

8. The Cake Bake Shop The Cake Bake Shop boasts year-round beautiful decor, but it truly sparkles during the holiday season. It’s an ideal spot for capturing memorable photos, especially with your little one sitting inside the giant swan. Plus, on specific days, you might even get a surprise visit from Santa!

9. Sullivan Hardware & Garden During the holiday season, Sullivan Hardware and Garden undergoes a magical transformation into a Christmas wonderland. Families have the opportunity to embark on the enchanting Sullivan Express journey to the North Pole (advance ticket purchase required), with specialized train experiences designed just for adults. Even if you opt out of the train ride, exploring the store is a delightful experience with its abundance of festive decorations. Alternatively, you can enjoy a meal or indulge in a holiday treat at Sully’s Grill, the charming cafe nestled within Sullivan Hardware & Garden.

10. 3UP Rooftop Bar Unwind with a festive flair! Join us at 3UP Rooftop Bar for the ultimate mom’s or dad’s night out, or a delightful date night, where the adults-only atmosphere is adorned with enchanting holiday decorations.

11. Zaharakos Just an hour’s drive south of Indy, Zaharakos stands as a historic ice cream parlor and restaurant in Columbus, Indiana. The Christmas decorations start adorning the place in November, inviting you to experience a festive atmosphere. Drop by for a warm bowl of chili, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, and perhaps indulge in a scoop of candy cane ice cream!

12. Carmel Christkindlmarkt