SunnyD Releasing New Vodka Seltzer

SunnyD has launched a new product that taps into the ongoing popularity of ‘90s nostalgia and the hard seltzer trend. The SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is aimed at adults who grew up with the brand’s commercials in the ’80s and ’90s and can now legally enjoy the beverage with alcohol.

The product comes in a four-pack and contains 4.5% ABV and 95 calories per 12 oz. can. It will be available at select Walmart stores nationwide starting March 11, and single cans can also be purchased. Ilene Bergenfeld, CMO of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, the parent company of SunnyD, said that the brand’s nostalgic appeal and unique taste make it a natural fit for the hard seltzer market.