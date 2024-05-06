How to get $25 Tickets During Live Nation’s Concert Week

2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long. Participating venues in Indiana include Ruoff Music Center, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil.

How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

Participating Indiana shows include…