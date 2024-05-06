How to get $25 Tickets During Live Nation’s Concert Week

2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long. Participating venues in Indiana include Ruoff Music Center, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil.
How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.
Participating Indiana shows include…
|Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
|6/7/2024
|Drive-By Truckers
|Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
|6/9/2024
|The Mars Volta
|Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
|10/17/2024
|Nothing But Thieves
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|5/11/2024
|Chris Young
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|5/17/2024
|Bad Religion
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|5/22/2024
|NEEDTOBREATHE
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|6/5/2024
|Maggie Rogers
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|6/16/2024
|Sarah McLachlan
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|7/6/2024
|The Beach Boys
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|7/27/2024
|Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|8/4/2024
|Bush with Jerry Cantrell & Candlebox
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|6/23/2024
|Janet Jackson
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|10/12/2024
|Pink
|Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
|6/1/2024-6/2/2024
|Bluey’s Big Play
|Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
|6/27/2024
|Roger Daltrey
|Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
|9/22/2024
|Dashboard Confessional
|Ruoff Music Center
|6/8/2024
|Hootie & The Blowfish
|Ruoff Music Center
|6/20/2024
|Kenny Chesney
|Ruoff Music Center
|6/22/2024
|Maroon 5
|Ruoff Music Center
|6/23/2024
|Santana & Counting Crows
|Ruoff Music Center
|7/10/2024
|Train
|Ruoff Music Center
|7/19/2024
|Dan + Shay
|Ruoff Music Center
|8/7/2024
|Cage the Elephant
|Ruoff Music Center
|8/25/2024
|New Kids On The Block
|Ruoff Music Center
|8/30/2024
|Sammy Hagar
|Ruoff Music Center
|9/1/2024
|Pitbull
