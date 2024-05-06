Listen Live
How to get $25 Tickets During Live Nation’s Concert Week

Published on May 6, 2024

2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long. Participating venues in Indiana include Ruoff Music Center, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil.

How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

Participating Indiana shows include…

Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre 6/7/2024 Drive-By Truckers
Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre 6/9/2024 The Mars Volta
Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre 10/17/2024 Nothing But Thieves
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 5/11/2024 Chris Young
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 5/17/2024 Bad Religion
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 5/22/2024 NEEDTOBREATHE
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 6/5/2024 Maggie Rogers
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 6/16/2024 Sarah McLachlan
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 7/6/2024 The Beach Boys
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 7/27/2024 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 8/4/2024 Bush with Jerry Cantrell & Candlebox
Gainbridge Fieldhouse 6/23/2024 Janet Jackson
Lucas Oil Stadium 10/12/2024 Pink
Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre 6/1/2024-6/2/2024 Bluey’s Big Play
Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre 6/27/2024 Roger Daltrey
Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre 9/22/2024 Dashboard Confessional
Ruoff Music Center 6/8/2024 Hootie & The Blowfish
Ruoff Music Center 6/20/2024 Kenny Chesney
Ruoff Music Center 6/22/2024 Maroon 5
Ruoff Music Center 6/23/2024 Santana & Counting Crows
Ruoff Music Center 7/10/2024 Train
Ruoff Music Center 7/19/2024 Dan + Shay
Ruoff Music Center 8/7/2024 Cage the Elephant
Ruoff Music Center 8/25/2024 New Kids On The Block
Ruoff Music Center 8/30/2024 Sammy Hagar
Ruoff Music Center 9/1/2024 Pitbull

