Enter to Win: Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!

Published on May 13, 2024

This summer B105.7 & 97.1 HANK FM are partnering with Visit Ft. Wayne to create a chance for one of our lucky listeners to win a Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!

Listeners will be able to register to win at B1057.com & HANKFM.com during the 2-week online promotion. At the end of the promotion, we will select one lucky listener per station to win the Weekend Getaway with all the must-haves, including a ticket package to Fort Wayne’s hottest attractions!

  • 4 Tickets to the Botanical Conservatory
  • 4 Tickets to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
  • 4 Tickets to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art
  • 4 Tickets to a Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball Game
  • 2 Tickets to Science Central

