Hey Baby, What’s Your Credit Score

Recently on the Sean Show, Sean talked about some of the most popular dating apps including Match and Tndr. There’s also dating apps that cater to different people and interests, like farmers or Christians. And now there’s a new one that connects people based on financial responsiblity. The dating app “Score” designed for people with “good to great” to credit scores. In fact, you need a minimum credit score of 675 to be on the app.

The makers of the app said part of the purpose of the app is to emphasize and raise awareness on the importance of finances in relationships.