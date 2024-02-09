Pizza Hut Will Help You End Your Relationship

As the old song goes “breaking up is hard to do,” so Pizza Hut wants to help. Yes, breaking up is hard any time of the year, but can seem especially cruel just before Valentine’s Day. Could a free pizza help soften the blow? Pizza Hut thinks so!

In select cities, now through Valentine’s Day you can send a “Goodbye Pizza” to the person you want to break up with. The “Goodbye Pizza”, is Pizza Hut’s Hot Honey pizza, inside a custom box and can include a personalized break up note from you … because the best way, apparently, to say it’s over is with a pizza?!