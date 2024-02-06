Listen Live
Eric Allen

How Much to Spend on Valentine’s Day? And What Not to Get

Published on February 6, 2024

Once again, Valentine’s Day may have snuck up on you! How much should you spend on your sweetheart may depend on how long you’ve been in a relationship and where you live. Some will say the longer you’ve been in a relationship, the more you should spend. After all, if you spend a lot on your first Valentine’s Day as a couple, you’ve set the bar high for future holidays.

According to one study, folks in Idaho spend the most on Valentine’s day gifts at just over $84, while Alaskans spend the least at around $20. Here in Indiana? We were actually below the national average, with Hoosiers shelling out about $45 for gifts on Valentine’s Day. I’m not sure you could get flowers, much less dinner for $45?!

As for what to get, dinner came out as the top “gift” for Valentine’s day, followed by chocolates and jewelry.  Flowers came in at #5 on that list. What to avoid? The bottom two Valentine’s day gifts were – appliances and underwear.

