Indiana is one of the cheapest of all US states to buy a cup of coffee

Are you one of those people that can’t get going until you’ve had a cup of coffee? Me too! The coffee industry is massive – In fact, this $11 billion industry is set to grow at an annual rate of 3.21% by 2028!

According to reports, the average American consumes around 460 cups of coffee a year. However, people in certain states pay more to get their java fix!

The team at BetKentucky.com took a dive into the menus of over 5,000 US coffee shops across the states to see where home to the highest (and lowest) average coffee prices is. Data was gathered by extracting and analyzing menus from over 5,000 US coffee shops across the country. The results are the average cost of coffee excluding alcoholic coffee beverages.

How much do Hoosiers spend on coffee?

All in all, Hoosiers pay some of the cheapest coffee rates around. Indiana comes out #43 with an average cost of $2.21 (US average = $2.51).

Rank State Average Price of a Coffee (All Sizes) 1 Hawaii $3.76 2 California $3.35 3 Washington $3.09 4 Alaska $2.91 5 Arizona $2.88 6 New York $2.87 7 Massachusetts $2.82 8 Connecticut $2.81 9 Nevada $2.78 10 New Jersey $2.77 11 Rhode Island $2.73 12 Oregon $2.68 13 Vermont $2.66 14 Pennsylvania $2.63 15 Utah $2.62 16 Maryland $2.61 17 Colorado $2.58 T17 Texas $2.58 19 Michigan $2.56 20 New Hampshire $2.53 21 Virginia $2.52 22 Minnesota $2.50 23 North Carolina $2.49 24 Louisiana $2.48 T24 Maine $2.48 26 Florida $2.47 T26 New Mexico $2.47 T26 Wisconsin $2.47 29 Montana $2.45 30 Illinois $2.44 31 Tennessee $2.40 32 Delaware $2.39 33 Wyoming $2.37 34 Ohio $2.35 35 Georgia $2.31 T35 South Dakota $2.31 37 Missouri $2.30 38 Kansas $2.28 39 Idaho $2.26 40 South Carolina $2.26 41 Kentucky $2.25 42 Oklahoma $2.23 43 Indiana $2.21 44 Nebraska $2.19 45 North Dakota $2.15 46 West Virginia $2.09 47 Iowa $2.06 48 Arkansas $2.00 49 Mississippi $1.99 50 Alabama $1.88

