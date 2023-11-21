As the holiday season approaches, eager shoppers are gearing up for the annual Black Friday extravaganza, anticipating unbeatable deals. However, this year’s shopping landscape brings a twist, as recent research indicates that not all stores are created equal when it comes to Black Friday discounts.

The study examined 3,500 products featured in the stores’ 2023 Black Friday advertisements, providing shoppers with valuable insights into where they can snag the best bargains this holiday season.

Check out the top 5 best places to shop this Black Friday below!