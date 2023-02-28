1 Song On The US Charts On February 28th, 1990

The #1 song on the US charts on February 28, 1990 was ‘Escapade’ by Janet Jackson. Janet Jackson’s song “Escapade” is a classic 90s dance track that continues to be popular to this day. Released in 1989 as the third single from her album “Rhythm Nation 1814,” the song quickly became a hit, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Escapade” has a catchy and upbeat sound, with a memorable hook and infectious rhythm. The song’s lyrics celebrate the idea of breaking free from the routine of daily life and indulging in some carefree fun. “Pack your bags, we’ll leave tonight / Let’s go find some place where the love’s just right,” Jackson sings in the chorus.

One of the most memorable aspects of “Escapade” is its music video, which features Jackson and her friends having a wild and spontaneous night out on the town. The video perfectly captures the spirit of the song, with its vibrant colors, energetic dancing, and sense of adventure.

“Escapade” was a significant moment in Janet Jackson’s career, solidifying her status as a pop icon and cementing her place in the music world. It remains a beloved classic to this day, and its message of living life to the fullest continues to resonate with fans of all ages

Check out the official music video for Janet Jacksons ‘Escapade’