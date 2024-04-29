Listen Live
Sports

IndyCar says no to politics.

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 26 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

33 engines will roar to life on Sunday, May 26 for the 108th running of the Indy 500. You’ll see the greatest spectacle in racing but what you won’t see…politics. Despite its proximity to the 2024 presidential election, there’ll be no political ads on the cars.

One team wanted to feature Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy on their car, but IndyCar said no. They don’t allow political sponsorships. One entry to the race requested to have Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy on its livery for the race but the request was denied.

AUTO: AUG 27 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

According to Racer, the entry would have promoted both candidates on the same car despite the obvious ideological differences that come with supporting two different options.

Trump’s History with IndyCar

Last month, Trump was supposed to be part of a race broadcast but got cut out before it aired. Thirteen years ago, Trump was set to be the pace car driver for the Indy 500, but they chose AJ Foyt instead. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t linked to IndyCar, but he did appear on Danica Patrick’s podcast.

NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

NASCAR has permitted presidential candidates to be promoted directly before. For instance, Go FAS Racing had a Trump car before the 2020 election, but it was sponsored by a political action committee, not the campaign itself.

NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500

Source: Brian Lawdermilk / Getty

An IndyCar spokesman stated, “IndyCar does not approve sponsorships associated with elected officials, candidates for political office or political action committees.” IndyCar doesn’t want politics in the mix. They’ve made it clear: no political branding on the cars. They want to keep the focus on racing.

AUTO: DEC 15 INDY 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Last year’s race drew 300,000 fans. Josef Newgarden won. This year’s race promises more excitement, with NASCAR’s Kyle Larson expected to compete.

 

The post IndyCar says no to politics. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IndyCar says no to politics.  was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

Solar Eclipse on black sky background 11 items
B's Indy Blogs

Best Places In Indianapolis to Watch The Eclipse 2024

In this photo illustration, the Costco Wholesale logo seen...
Shop

The Most Popular Costco Item in Indiana Will Surprise You

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/25/24

Dan Sperry
Contests

Enter to Win: Dan Sperry

Paris
Local

Downtown Indianapolis Getting a Replica Eiffel Tower

Sean Copeland sitting on the steps of monument circle
Uncategorized

Sean Copeland

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close