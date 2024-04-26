When Does Your Child Need You the Most?

In a fast-paced world, where parents are often juggling jobs, side-hustles, extra-curricular activities, and all the day-to-day work around the house, it’s easy to feel guilty for not spending enough time with their kids. And while time with your kids is always good, when you spend that time with them can be key to bonding and being there for them.

The 9-Minute Theory might help parents when it comes to prioritizing certain times of day with their kids that can be the most impactful. The theory is generally credited to late neuroscientist Dr. Jaak Panksepp, which focuses on three key interactions each day to help a child to feel happier and more secure. Those moments are:

The first three minutes after they wake up.

The three minutes after they come home from school.

The last three minutes of the day before they go to bed.

Keep in mind that it’s not about keeping a timer on these activities, but emphasizing times of connection of kids that can be the most meaningful for them (and you). Parents who have tried this believe it’s made for happier, secure children.