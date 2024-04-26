Listen Live
Family & Parenting

When Does Your Child Need You the Most?

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

In a fast-paced world, where parents are often juggling jobs, side-hustles, extra-curricular activities, and all the day-to-day work around the house, it’s easy to feel guilty for not spending enough time with their kids. And while time with your kids is always good, when you spend that time with them can be key to bonding and being there for them.

The 9-Minute Theory might help parents when it comes to prioritizing certain times of day with their kids that can be the most impactful. The theory is generally credited to late neuroscientist Dr. Jaak Panksepp, which focuses on three key interactions each day to help a child to feel happier and more secure. Those moments are:

  • The first three minutes after they wake up.
  • The three minutes after they come home from school.
  • The last three minutes of the day before they go to bed.

Related Stories

Keep in mind that it’s not about keeping a timer on these activities, but emphasizing times of connection of kids that can be the most meaningful for them (and you). Parents who have tried this believe it’s made for happier, secure children.

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Enjoying travel with my dad
Family & Parenting

When Does Your Child Need You the Most?

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

In this photo illustration, the Costco Wholesale logo seen...
Shop

The Most Popular Costco Item in Indiana Will Surprise You

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/25/24

Dan Sperry
Contests

Enter to Win: Dan Sperry

Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept
Entertainment

Travel Site For Hidden Gems

mcdonalds
B in the now

Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close