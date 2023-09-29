NSYNC Drops First New Song in Over 20 Years: Listen to ‘Better Place’

After more than two decades apart, the iconic boy band NSYNC is back, and their latest single, “Better Place,” is here to prove it. This long-awaited reunion of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez marks a significant moment in music history. Released on a Friday, the song’s upbeat pop melodies are a welcome surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the group’s return since their 2001 album, “Celebrity.”

“Better Place” is more than just a catchy tune; it’s also featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie, set to hit theaters on November 17. Notably, Justin Timberlake, one of the band’s members, lends his voice to the character Branch in the film. With its glossy harmonies and a toe-tapping chorus that goes, “Just let me take you to a better place … I’m so excited, to see you excited,” the song captures the essence of NSYNC’s signature sound. Its danceable beat is reminiscent of Timberlake’s previous hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the first “Trolls” movie released in 2016.

During a recent appearance on “Hot Ones,” Justin Timberlake expressed the band’s desire to create music that felt both familiar and exciting for their fans. He mentioned, “We wanted to give fans something that felt not necessarily nostalgic but familiar.” JC Chasez added, “When we listen to the world today, we’re obviously influenced by 20 years of experiences, but we still want to give them us.”

The release of “Better Place” follows NSYNC’s unforgettable reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they took the stage to present the Best Pop award to the adoring Taylor Swift. For fans of the group, this reunion was a heartwarming moment, and it fueled speculation about what might come next from these talented artists.

NSYNC’s rise to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s was meteoric, with hits like “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “This I Promise You,” and “Bye Bye Bye” dominating the charts. However, their last live performance as a group took place a decade ago at the VMAs when Justin Timberlake received the Video Vanguard Award. Following the release of their fourth studio album, “Celebrity,” in 2001, the members of NSYNC pursued individual projects, with Timberlake launching a successful solo career with his 2002 album, “Justified.”

For fans of NSYNC, the release of “Better Place” and their recent public appearances are a dream come true. This iconic boy band’s music has left an indelible mark on the music industry, and their return is a testament to the enduring power of their music and the deep connection they share with their dedicated fan base. Fans can only hope for more incredible music and unforgettable moments from NSYNC in the years to come.