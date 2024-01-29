- Date/time: Jul 10
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Train & REO Speedwagon with Yacht Rock Revue on Wednesday, July 10 at Ruoff Music Center!
More from B 105.7
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Indiana Man Boosts Dog Adoptions with Playful Videos
-
Sean Copeland
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Arbys To Sell Keys to the Cheese keychains For Free Cheese For A Year!
-
Devour Indy Winterfest: A closer Look into Participating Restaurants
-
Zillow Names Hottest Housing Markets of 2024: Indianapolis Among Top 5
-
Sean's Tough Trivia! 1/23/24