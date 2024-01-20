- Date/time: May 9
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to Indianapolis on Thursday, May 9 at Old National Centre!
