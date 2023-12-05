P!nk with Sheryl Crow, The Script, KidCutUp!

- Date/time: Oct 12
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
P!nk is coming to at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 12th for her Summer Carnival Tour! Joining her are special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script, KidCutUp!
More from B 105.7
-
Taking Care of Christmas Presented by Peterman Brothers!
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Enter to Win a Car pass to Christmas Nights of Lights!
-
Sean Copeland
-
Win tickets to the Ringling Bros. Circus!
-
Win FLOOR seats to see Trans Siberian Orchestra!
-
Enter win a family 4 pack of tickets to see Circque Dreams!
-
Enter to Win a Car pass to Christmas Nights of Lights!