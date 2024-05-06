Listen Live
Miller Lite Carb Day

  • Date/time: May 24
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

It's racing. It's rock 'n roll. It's pure bliss. Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing!

Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Separate ticket required for entry each day.

