Janet Jackson with Nelly

- Date/time: Jun 23
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Janet Jackson and Nelly are coming to Indianapolis on June 23rd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
