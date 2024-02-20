Listen Live
James Taylor & His All-Star Band

  • Date/time: Jun 11
  • Venue: Ruoff Music Center
  • Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060

 

James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 11 at Ruoff Music Center!

On Sale: Friday, February 23 at 10AM

