- Date/time: Jun 11
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 11 at Ruoff Music Center!
On Sale: Friday, February 23 at 10AM
