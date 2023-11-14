- Date/time: Jul 20
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago is coming to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 20!
