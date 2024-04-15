- Date/time: Sep 27, 8:00pm
- Venue: Brown County Music Center
- Address: 200 Maple Leaf Blvd, Nashville, Indiana, 47448
An Evening with Amy Grant at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana on September 27th at 8pm!
