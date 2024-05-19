Listen Live
Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Published on May 19, 2024

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason - Falcons at Dolphins
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NFL Cheerleaders have to follow some unusual or unconventional rules.

Rules that dictate various aspects of their life, from appearance to behavior both on and off the field.

Some cheerleaders may enjoy the standard they are held to but others may seem that it could be asking too much.

Go ahead and ask yourself, do you think the rules listed below are crazy to have a NFL Cheerleader follow?

This list found on thelist.com.

The post Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times

NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times

2. They must maintain an ”ideal weight”

They must maintain an ''ideal weight''

3. NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms

NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms

4. They must hide tattoos and body piercings

They must hide tattoos and body piercings

5. They must be careful about what they post on social media

They must be careful about what they post on social media

6. NFL cheerleaders aren’t allowed to interact with players

NFL cheerleaders aren't allowed to interact with players

7. The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing

The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing

8. They’re forbidden from expressing their opinions

They're forbidden from expressing their opinions

9. They must follow oddly specific rules when eating

They must follow oddly specific rules when eating

10. Calendar shoots are non-negotiable

Calendar shoots are non-negotiable

11. They can be fined for breaking the rules

They can be fined for breaking the rules
