Top 5 Mouth-Watering & Comforting, Beloved Indiana Recipes

The cost of eating has skyrocketed. But we gotta do it…so how about some all-time favorite Indiana recipes. If you’re gonna spend the money, make it yummy!
Hotschedules, a company into restaurant and hospitality software, did a study that gave us a peek into how Americans eat. Turns out, dining out was a big thing, with a whopping 56% of folks eating out or getting takeout two to three times a week. No surprise, really, since there are over a million restaurants across the US.
But times have taken a turn, and groceries are getting pricier, especially with inflation doing its thing. With tighter budgets and things costing more, many are cooking at home. Suddenly, the kitchen is like a stage for our culinary adventures, where we cook up more than just meals – we cook up creativity. Plus, we’re trying to make that dollar stretch!
Allrecipes has a huge collection of over 3,000 recipes from every state. Stacker – the folks who round up cool stuff – went through Allrecipes’ stash and picked out Indiana’s favorites.
Top 5 Beloved Indiana Recipes:
1. Rueben SandwichSource:Getty
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
2. Breaded Pork TenderloinSource:Getty
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
3. Sugar Cream PieSource:Getty
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
4. Hoosier Daddy ChiliSource:Getty
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
5. Indiana Potato saladSource:Getty
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here