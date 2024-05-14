The Most Loved Disney Hits Of All Time

1. #1 You’re Welcome – Moana
The research revealed that Moana’s “You’re Welcome” is the most popular song, appearing in 293 of the playlists. The song has been streamed over 538 million times, earning Disney approximately $2.1 million in royalty profits.
2. #2 (TIE) How Far I’ll Go – Moana
3. #2 (TIE) Let It Go – Frozen
4. #3 I Just Can’t Wait To Be King – The Lion King
5. #4 I’ll Make A Man Out of You – Mulan
6. #5 Love Is An Open Door – Frozen
7. #6 Hakuna Matata – The Lion King
In sixth place, we have another classic song from The Lion King soundtrack: “Hakuna Matata.” This iconic tune, featuring Timon and Pumbaa, appeared in 261 playlists on Spotify. Titled after a Swahili phrase meaning ‘no worries,’ it has racked up 268 million streams and $1 million in royalties from the platform alone.
8. #7 Into the Unknown – Frozen
9. #8 Do You Want to Build a Snowman? – Frozen
Frozen continues its domination on this list, securing another spot in eighth place with Anna’s song from the first movie, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” It featured on 246 playlists and has garnered over 365 million views on YouTube. With 323 million streams, the song has earned Disney over $1.3 million in royalties.
10. #9 (TIE) When Will My Life Begin? – Tangled
The first Tangled song to make it onto this list is Mandy Moore’s iconic “When Will My Life Begin?” It has gained over 275 million streams and earned Disney approximately $1.1 million in royalties. According to the playlists surveyed, this song was the ninth most popular in Disney playlists, featuring in 239 of them.
11. #9 (TIE) For the First Time in Forever – Frozen
12. #10 Under The Sea
The Little Mermaid’s “Under the Sea” rounds off the top ten after appearing in 234 playlists. It is the film’s most popular song and has been played globally over 284 million times. Currently, the royalties stand at approximately $1.1 million.