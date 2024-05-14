Listen Live
The Most Loved Disney Hits Of All Time

Published on May 14, 2024

Get ready to sing along because new data has just dropped revealing the ultimate Disney playlist on Spotify! In a study conducted by theatre tickets company SeatPlan, the top 1,000 playlists with ‘Disney’ in the title were analyzed to find out which songs reign supreme.

With hits from various Disney classics making the top ten, it’s clear that Disney magic never goes out of style!

Check them out below!

1. #1 You’re Welcome – Moana

The research revealed that Moana’s “You’re Welcome” is the most popular song, appearing in 293 of the playlists. The song has been streamed over 538 million times, earning Disney approximately $2.1 million in royalty profits.

2. #2 (TIE) How Far I’ll Go – Moana

Following closely in joint second place are another Moana favorite, “How Far I’ll Go,” and the classic Frozen hit, “Let It Go.” Both songs were featured in 288 playlists, amassing a combined total of over 1.3 billion global streams.

 
 
 

3. #2 (TIE) Let It Go – Frozen

4. #3 I Just Can’t Wait To Be King – The Lion King

Taking the third spot is The Lion King’s hit “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” featuring Simba actor Jason Weaver alongside Rowan Atkinson, who plays Zazu, and Nala actress Laura Williams. The song was the third most popular, appearing in 276 playlists and accumulating 290 million streams, earning approximately $1.1 million in royalties.

 
 
 

5. #4 I’ll Make A Man Out of You – Mulan

In fourth place, we have “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” sung by Donny Osmond on the original Mulan soundtrack. This powerful anthem appeared in 270 playlists and has garnered over 319 million streams on Spotify so far. It is estimated that Disney has earned over $1.2 million thanks to the son

6. #5 Love Is An Open Door – Frozen

In fifth place, we have another Frozen hit, this time sung by Kristen Bell. “Love Is an Open Door” appeared in 263 playlists and has been streamed over 362 million times on Spotify. This has resulted in Disney earning approximately $1.4 million so far in royalties.

7. #6 Hakuna Matata – The Lion King

In sixth place, we have another classic song from The Lion King soundtrack: “Hakuna Matata.” This iconic tune, featuring Timon and Pumbaa, appeared in 261 playlists on Spotify. Titled after a Swahili phrase meaning ‘no worries,’ it has racked up 268 million streams and $1 million in royalties from the platform alone.

8. #7 Into the Unknown – Frozen

In seventh place, we have another hit from Idina Menzel, this time from Frozen 2. “Into the Unknown” appeared in 260 playlists and has globally amassed 394 million streams, earning Disney an estimated $1.5 million in royalties. 

 
 

9. #8 Do You Want to Build a Snowman? – Frozen

Frozen continues its domination on this list, securing another spot in eighth place with Anna’s song from the first movie, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” It featured on 246 playlists and has garnered over 365 million views on YouTube. With 323 million streams, the song has earned Disney over $1.3 million in royalties.

10. #9 (TIE) When Will My Life Begin? – Tangled

The first Tangled song to make it onto this list is Mandy Moore’s iconic “When Will My Life Begin?” It has gained over 275 million streams and earned Disney approximately $1.1 million in royalties. According to the playlists surveyed, this song was the ninth most popular in Disney playlists, featuring in 239 of them.

11. #9 (TIE) For the First Time in Forever – Frozen

12. #10 Under The Sea

The Little Mermaid’s “Under the Sea” rounds off the top ten after appearing in 234 playlists. It is the film’s most popular song and has been played globally over 284 million times. Currently, the royalties stand at approximately $1.1 million.

