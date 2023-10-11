Listen Live
Yacht Rock Revue

  • Date/time: Feb 10
  • Venue: Brown County Music Center
  • Address: 200 Maple Leaf Blvd, Nashville, IN, 47448

 

It’s time to drop the anchor in Nashville, Indiana for the ultimate Saturday night party with YACHT ROCK REVUE Live at the Brown County Music Center on Saturday, February 10, 2024 for a night full of timeless yacht rock classics!

