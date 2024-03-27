xZooberance at the Indianapolis Zoo!

xZOOberance Spring Festival!

After a long Indiana winter, we could all use a little xZOOberance! We’ve expanded our annual spring festival to feature 16 days of fun with activities running from noon-4pm on event days only.

Need a place for the kids to safely blow off steam and overcome a little cabin fever? The Bicentennial Pavilion will be buzzing with live music and dancing, along with spring-centric art and fun activities.

New this year! Step inside Blooming Cottage and combine your green thumb with your creativity with our fun flower sorting activities.

Seeking your next epic photo op? Look for larger-than-life flowers, humming birds and pinwheels. Snap a family photo at our beautiful Fly With the Butterflies photo op. And, of course, don’t miss encounters with animals, including goats and chickens.

Outside, you can stretch out with some animal-inspired yoga! Can you balance on one leg like a flamingo? Or spread your wings like a macaw? Kids can learn how to do the bee dance and test their skills at a game of Pollen Toss.

With this much to see and do, there’s no question: It’s time to say sayonara to winter and ring in the season we’ve all been waiting for.