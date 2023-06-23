- Date/time: September 8th, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Windborne’s Music of Pink Floyd featuring Guest Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Randy Jackson are coming to Indianapolis on Friday, September 8th at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park!
