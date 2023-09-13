- Date/time: Sep 2, 6:30pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Lugar Plaza
- Address: 200 East Washington Street, Downtown Indianapolis, IN
Viernes Cultural: Latin Night at Lugar Plaza -bachata lesson from Latin Expressions at 7 PM and the dancing continued through the entire Son de Esquina set ending just before 10 PM.
