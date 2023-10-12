Trail and Treat on the Canal

Join us for Trail and Treat Saturday, October 28th on the Canal!

This FREE family-friendly event features a safe, well-lit route with several stops to collect treats and do fun activities along the scenic Downtown Canal. This event is dog friendly. Registration is encouraged.

Paid and unpaid parking is located on streets near the Canal and in nearby lots. We also encourage you to walk, ride your bike or utilize IndyGo bus system. Bike parking is located off the Indianapolis Cultural Trail near the Colts Canal Playspace.

The event is all along the Downtown Canal and trail-or-treaters can pick where they start and stop. However, an Information Tent is located near the Colts Canal Playspace for those looking for a map, bag, restroom, or other information.

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Trick-or-Treating along the Downtown Canal

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Costume Contests