Three Dog Night At The Indiana State Fair!

- Date/time: August 9th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Three Dog Night will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on August 9th at 7:30PM!
All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve. You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!
Get more info HERE!
