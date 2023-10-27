The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a festive marketplace where you can shop for holiday gifts, see works from local artisans, experience holiday displays that will inspire your own decorations, and much more!

Whether you’re joining us at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with a long shopping list or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, there’s something for everyone at the show with hundreds of vendors to explore and unique features to enjoy.

Location: West Pavilion