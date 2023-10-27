Listen Live
The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

  • Date/time: Nov 8 to Nov 12
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Address: West Pavilion

 

The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a festive marketplace where you can shop for holiday gifts, see works from local artisans, experience holiday displays that will inspire your own decorations, and much more!

Whether you’re joining us at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with a long shopping list or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, there’s something for everyone at the show with hundreds of vendors to explore and unique features to enjoy.

Location: West Pavilion

HOURS
Wednesday-Saturday: 10am – 8pm
Sunday: 10am – 5pm

ADMISSION
Adults at the Door: $14
Advance Online: $12
Children 12 & Under: Free

PARKING
$10 per vehicle
There is no shuttle service available at the State Fairgrounds. Please turn on flashers upon arrival for building drop-off options.

