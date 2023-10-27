- Date/time: Nov 8 to Nov 12
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- Address: West Pavilion
The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a festive marketplace where you can shop for holiday gifts, see works from local artisans, experience holiday displays that will inspire your own decorations, and much more!
Whether you’re joining us at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with a long shopping list or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, there’s something for everyone at the show with hundreds of vendors to explore and unique features to enjoy.
Location: West Pavilion
Wednesday-Saturday: 10am – 8pm
Sunday: 10am – 5pm
ADMISSION
Adults at the Door: $14
Advance Online: $12
Children 12 & Under: Free
Buy Tickets Now!
PARKING
$10 per vehicle
There is no shuttle service available at the State Fairgrounds. Please turn on flashers upon arrival for building drop-off options.
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
"Mean Girls" Throws the Ultimate October 3rd Party on TikTok!
-
FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis' East Side on High Alert
-
Kokomo Taco Bell Under Investigation After Former Employee Exposes Haircut Incident in Kitchen
-
Sean Copeland