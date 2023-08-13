Listen Live
The All-American Rejects – Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour

  • Date/time: Aug 24, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204

The All-American Rejects – Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour with special guests New Found Glory, The Starting Line and The Get Up Kids!

