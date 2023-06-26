Summer Blast At Kentucky Kingdom!

- Date/time: July 7th, 10:00pm to July 30th, 10:15pm
- Venue: Kentucky Kingdom | Fridays and Saturdays ONLY
- Address: 937 Phillips Ln, Lousiville, KY, 40209
Beginning July 7, soar, splash & end your summer nights with a boom! Spectacular fireworks are coming during Summer Blast, our all-new weekend fireworks show every Friday and Saturday in July!
- Fireworks will launch up to 350 feet in the air and can be seen from anywhere in the park!
- Each show will be 15-minutes long and choreographed with a music track.
- This is the first time EVER that Kentucky Kingdom has done a fireworks show!
Experience the one and only Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, boasting displays of vivid color, blended sound, intricate coordination and topped with a breathtaking finale. This show will keep you on your toes, not knowing what will come next. A Rozzi display is separated from the competition by the design style and artistic presence, resulting in a fireworks show like no other!
