Summer Blast At Kentucky Kingdom!

  • Date/time: July 7th, 10:00pm to July 30th, 10:15pm
  • Venue: Kentucky Kingdom | Fridays and Saturdays ONLY
  • Address: 937 Phillips Ln, Lousiville, KY, 40209

Beginning July 7, soar, splash & end your summer nights with a boom! Spectacular fireworks are coming during Summer Blast, our all-new weekend fireworks show every Friday and Saturday in July!

  • Fireworks will launch up to 350 feet in the air and can be seen from anywhere in the park!
  • Each show will be 15-minutes long and choreographed with a music track.
  • This is the first time EVER that Kentucky Kingdom has done a fireworks show!

Experience the one and only Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, boasting displays of vivid color, blended sound, intricate coordination and topped with a breathtaking finale. This show will keep you on your toes, not knowing what will come next. A Rozzi display is separated from the competition by the design style and artistic presence, resulting in a fireworks show like no other!

